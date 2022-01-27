SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Cut by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 4.7% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $346.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,273,771. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.62. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $298.59 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

