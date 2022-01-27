S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,757 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $397.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.47. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

