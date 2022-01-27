South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. UBS Group boosted their target price on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

South32 stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

