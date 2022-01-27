Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $917.32

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 917.32 ($12.38) and traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.47). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.81), with a volume of 15,387 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 921.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 916.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £86.72 million and a PE ratio of 80.19.

Sopheon Company Profile (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

