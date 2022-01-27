Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 134.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

