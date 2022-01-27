Sonora Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.97.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

