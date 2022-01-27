Sonora Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,367 shares of company stock worth $3,422,505. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

