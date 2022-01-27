SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading Down 5.5%

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $8.10. 26,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,015,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

