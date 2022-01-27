Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $8.37. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STWRY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

