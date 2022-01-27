Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,375,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $73,312,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 121.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.62. 1,909,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The company has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

