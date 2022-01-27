Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in WesBanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,602. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.