Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.55. 180,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,511,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.