Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.28. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.