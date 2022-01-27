SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 562,720 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

