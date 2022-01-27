Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,329 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 447,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

