Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 2,675 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $134.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.12. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

