Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,233 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

