Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Trading Down 1.9%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) shares dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 31,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000.

