Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Purchased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI traded down $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $95.65. 7,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,151. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

