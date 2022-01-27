Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.54

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $16.99. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 31,182 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $242.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 81,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $2,576,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.