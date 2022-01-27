Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of WAF opened at €113.95 ($129.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €136.89. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($174.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

