Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €145.00 ($164.77) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF stock traded down €1.90 ($2.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €113.95 ($129.49). 242,445 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.89. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($174.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.