Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,924 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

