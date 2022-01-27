Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

