Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$947.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.93. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.72 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$170.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.