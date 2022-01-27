Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$947.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.93. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.72 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$170.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.