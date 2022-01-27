Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Stock Price Down 7%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.06 and last traded at $66.06. Approximately 480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMHF shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

