Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.57) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

