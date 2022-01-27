Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMEGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($34.09) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $21.76 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

