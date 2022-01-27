Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Expands By 17,700.0%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 17,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TUIFY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on TUI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,326. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

