Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $92.45

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €92.45 ($105.06) and last traded at €93.00 ($105.68), with a volume of 103886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €93.90 ($106.70).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.09 ($203.51).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €125.44 and a 200 day moving average of €134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

