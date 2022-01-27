Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $15.39. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 4,770 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

