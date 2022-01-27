SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $313.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $123.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

