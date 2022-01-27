SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $158,000 in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.09.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

