SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $152,000 in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

