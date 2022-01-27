SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $144,000 in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 308.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 932,392 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth about $5,100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth about $4,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 189,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 493.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 170,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $406.17 million, a P/E ratio of 457.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

INVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $616,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $108,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,193 shares of company stock worth $1,605,026. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.