SG Americas Securities LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE AHT opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($45.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

