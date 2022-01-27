SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,973 First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of First Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 36.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $269.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

