ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $89.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

