ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $810.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $807.00 to $810.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.16.

NOW traded up $65.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $549.61. 58,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,212. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.94. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 507.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 845,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

