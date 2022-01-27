ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.67.

NYSE NOW opened at $484.42 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $608.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.24. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

