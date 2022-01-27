Sentivate 1-Day Volume Tops $262,644.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $25.39 million and approximately $262,644.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00041121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005976 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

