SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.