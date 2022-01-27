Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $116.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 520.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 637,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 150.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 817,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

