Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLAT. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $967,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,904,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLAT remained flat at $$9.67 during trading on Thursday. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

