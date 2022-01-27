Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Has $8.66 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 128.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67,105 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.58. 46,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.58. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total value of $13,659,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total value of $3,649,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,044,709 shares of company stock worth $712,635,325. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

