Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Buys Shares of 1,959,736 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,959,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,147,000. Independence accounts for about 1.1% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned 4.99% of Independence at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACQR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 210,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

