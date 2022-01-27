Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Up 6.7%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.40. 329,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 260,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $27.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SECO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Secoo by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Secoo by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,914,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 838,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

