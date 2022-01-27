Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after buying an additional 116,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

