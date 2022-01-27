Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PotlatchDeltic Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

