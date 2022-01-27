Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,653 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $20,520,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $683,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.72 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

